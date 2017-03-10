Price City 35th Annual St Patrick’s Day Events

The Carbon County Humane Society will kick things off for the Price City St Patrick Day Events on Saturday, March 18 with their Annual Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast set to begin at 8:00 am at the Price City Fire Station. The cost is $5.00 per person. Guests will enjoy green eggs, ham, along with their choice of orange juice and/or coffee. All the proceeds made will assist the Carbon County Humane Society to help people to spay and neuter their animals at a low cost, plus aid with their animal’s vaccinations if needed.

Breakfast guests can then make their way to Main Street to find a comfortable seat for the city’s parade. This is a wonderful advertisement opportunity for Carbon and Emery County businesses, sports teams, schools, church groups and civic organizations. Line-up/check-in time will be at 11:00 am at the corner of 600 East and 100 South and the actual parade will start at 12:00 pm. A parade entry form can be found at http://www.priceutah.net/ Entries in the parade will be judged and awarded prior to the parade starting in the following categories: Mayor’s Choice, Most Beautiful, Funniest, Most Festive and Chairman’s Choice. If more information is needed, please contact Megan Marshall at (435) 650-0698.

The community can then head on over to the Notre Dame Community Hope Center located at 185 North Carbon Avenue after the parade to enjoy the yearly Corn Beef and Cabbage lunch/dinner taking place at 12:00 pm till 8:00 pm. There will also be other activities and games for the entire family to enjoy throughout the afternoon and evening.