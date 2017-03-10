Robert “Dan” Dansie Higbee – March 8 2017

Robert Dansie (Dan) Higbee passed away suddenly on March 8, 2017 in Price, Utah at the age of 64.

He was born June 21, 1952 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Robert Leroy and Afton Dansie Higbee. After an LDS mission to England, he married Verna LaRue Wilkinson in the Salt Lake Temple on September 6, 1974.

Dan spent his teenage years in California after spending his youth on Air Force bases in Florida and Morocco Africa. He attended Ramona High School in California where he played the trumpet in jazz and marching bands developing a love for music. He earned a few credits at Westminster College and University of Utah before choosing to focus on working for Utah Power and Light supporting his young family. He eventually retired from UP&L in 2005. He enjoyed reading and family history and could often be found doing both. He had a lifelong love for learning and worked to earn a Bachelor’s degree from USU-Eastern. He was a faithful latter day saint and fulfilled many callings. He loved being a part of the scouting program. He was a perfect example of serving your fellowman by opening his life and home to hosts of children.

He is preceded in death by his parents Robert Leroy and Afton Higbee. He is survived by his wife Verna; children Robert (Jaime) Higbee, Letisia (Clifford) Chubbuck, Salomon Cazares, Brandon (Suzanne) Higbee, Jonathan (Kristy) Higbee, Tanya (Austin) Skousen, Courtney Haskie-Higbee, Kara Higbee, Faith Haskie-Higbee, Michael Higbee, Kyle Higbee, Ashleigh Higbee, Cody Higbee, and including Lacie (Stephen) Tallerico, Cammie Haskie, Felicia Burton, KaRanda Krompel, Lucinda Kaytso, Tristan Ritchie and many grandchildren; sisters Patti (Michael) McKinley, Gerri (Bobby) Espinoza; parent in-laws Gerald and Donna Wilkinson.

Funeral services will be Monday, March 13, 2017 at 12:00 PM at Ferron Stake Center, 555 S 400 W, Ferron, Utah. Viewing will be Monday, March 13, 2017 at 10:00 – 11:45 AM at Ferron Stake Center, 555 S 400 W Ferron, Utah. Interment will be in the Memorial Mountain View Cemetery, 3115 Bengal Blvd (7800 South), Cottonwood Heights, Utah on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 11:00 AM. Services are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home. Family and friends are welcome to sign the guestbook and share memories of Dan at www.heritagefuneralhomeutah.com.