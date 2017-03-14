The general session of the 62nd Legislature officially began on Jan. 23, 2017 as lawmakers convened to begin meetings that will span over the next 45 days. Representative Carl Albrecht joined Delynn Fielding on Castle Country Focus, Thursday, March 9.
Below are the listed topics discussed during the interview:
|Time
|Summary
|.30
|Sales Tax increase did not pass and will be studied during interim
|.58
|Bonding $100 million for prison infrastructure passed
|1.55
|WPU increased to 4%
|2.07
|State employees get a 2% raise
|6.02
|Search and Rescue Card SB272 passed
|9.01
|Amazing to pass a balanced budget and so many bills in 45 days