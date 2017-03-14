Cunningham says farewell after 24 years with Southeast Utah Health Department

Dave Cunningham is bidding farewell after 24 years of service as the Health Director at Southeast Utah Health Department on Wednesday, March 15. The community is invited to attend an open house that will be held on this day from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Health Department located at 28 South 100 East in Price. Light refreshments will be served.

Cunningham has served on many boards for the State while working at SEUHD and has shown nothing but exemplary work over the years, his kind leadership skills and efforts in providing better public health for our district will be greatly missed.