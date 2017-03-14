Ethan Migliori discusses Emery County Business Chamber Banquet

The Emery County Business Chamber will hold its annual banquet at Miller’s Landing on Main Street in Huntington on Wednesday, March 15 beginning at 6:00 p.m. Ethan Migliori, president of the Emery County Business Chamber joined Delynn Fielding on Castle Country Focus Tuesday morning to talk about the event.

Held each year in March, the banquet is an opportunity to celebrate local businesses within the community, while enjoying great food and entertainment. Catering for the event will be handled by Fatty’s, and the event will also feature keynote speaker Ben Forstner.

“Forstner is coming from up north and will be talking about winning loyal customers,” said Migliori. “Those who attend will walk away with some good tidbits on how to strengthen customer relationships.”

The night will also be filled with giveaways and drawings. For more information on the event, contact Amanda Leonard at (435) 633-6884, or visit emerycountychamber.org.