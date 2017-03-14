Keep More Fish at Millsite Reservoir

Bag and possession limit will change on March 15

The daily limit at Millsite Reservoir will increase to 16 fish starting Wednesday, March 15. The emergency amendment to the 2017 Utah Fishing Guidebook was approved Thursday, March 9, in advance of repairs set to begin on the reservoir’s dam and spillway this summer.

The Emery County reservoir is being drawn down so the dam can be widened and repaired to meet new safety standards. Low water in the reservoir will result in the loss of fish. So limits are being temporarily liberalized to allow anglers to harvest fish that would otherwise be lost.

“We want to allow anglers the opportunity to harvest as many fish as possible before construction begins at the reservoir,” says Justin Hart, aquatics manager for the DWR’s Southeastern Region. “Once the upgrades are completed, fish stocking will resume at Millsite so families can continue to enjoy the fishery.”

Project managers anticipate that enough work will be completed during the coming months to allow for a partial filling of the reservoir—and restocking of fish—in spring 2018. The new limit will remain in effect until March 15, 2018.