Legislative wrap up interview with Rep. Christine Watkins

With the general sessions of the 62nd Legislature officially complete, Representative Christine Watkins joined Delynn Fielding on Castle Country Focus to give a recap of the past 45 days.

During her time on the show, Watkins discussed Wellington City funding, voting on bills with fiscal notes, public education, tier three fuel incentive for refineries, and more.

Castle Country Focus will continue to provide wrap up interviews regarding the Legislature in the coming days with Senator David Hinkins, and Representative Carl Albrecht.