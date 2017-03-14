Ramona Aguirre Sidwell – March 12 2017

Ramona Aguirre Sidwell, 76, of Spring Glen Utah, died peacefully in her sleep on March 12, 2017, at her residence.

Born July 12, 1940 in Standardville, Utah to Joe T. Aguirre and Catherine Parry Aguirre.

She married John “Jack” Sidwell of Nephi, Utah on November 23, 1964 in Las Vegas, Nevada and later divorced.

Prior to retirement, Ramona worked a variety of jobs which included being a waitress at Ray’s cafe, a seamstress and a dispatcher at Koret of California, a Wal-Mart associate in the deli and a sandwich artisan at Subway.

Ramona was very kind, compassionate and caring to those that she was around. , selflessly giving to many people she came in contact with. She was very giving of her time and home to those who needed help. She was the ultimate grandma as most grandmas are. She loved her kids and grandkids and welcomed them anytime to visit her.

Survivors include her three children, Robert (Michelle) Sidwell of Taylorsville, Utah, Stephen (Chauna) Sidwell of Mapleton, Utah, Kayleen (Korina Garcia) Sidwell of West Valley City, Utah, as well as adopted daughter Sue Moorhead of Helper, Utah and brother-in law Lewis James of Arizona. Stepchildren include Wilma Caulkins (deceased), Ed (Cindy) Sidwell of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Bruce (Christy) Sidwell of Draper, Utah, and John Sidwell of Vernal, Utah. Ramona has fifteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parent, her sister and her brothers.

Ramona’s life celebration will be held at Mitchell Funeral Home on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 10:00 am. The family will welcome friends from 09:30-10:00 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.