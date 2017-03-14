Second Chance Wildlife Rehabilitation has important spring time reminders

Second Chance Wildlife is a state and federally permitted wildlife rehabilitation facility in Eastern Utah serving many counties throughout Utah. They are a non-profit organization where 100 percent of the fund go directly to the care and needs of the wildlife.

Citizens may notice that with the warmer months the birds to start coming out and enjoying the weather as well. “What I ask the public this time of year is pay attention to what you’re doing, if you are out trimming trees and bushes, look around and if you already got nests active, if you see birds coming and going from those nests, just hold off a little bit,” said Debbie Pappas, Director. “Little tiny birds that we see in our yards this time of year, they usually only spend about 14 days incubating those eggs.” Disturbances to the birds can affect the outcome of incubation so citizens are encouraged to leave that area alone.

“A lot of people don’t realize that there is actually laws, federal laws regarding nests and eggs, even being in possession of them because the nests are actually protected. There is reasons for that and a lot of people don’t understand that but their truly are good sound reasons for that,” stated Pappas. If you come upon a nest that has been blown down from the wind or ransacked by a predator and it just looks flattened and there’s nothing dead in it, then the birds probably prospered. If you find that nest torn up and upside down with broken eggs, then they probably failed.

Any citizens that would like to volunteer at Second Chance Wildlife Rehabilitation can contact Pappas at (435) 650-3441. The organization is always looking for individuals that specialize in carpentry or electrical work to help with the ongoing construction of enclosures on the premises.

To learn more about Second Chance Wildlife Rehabilitation visit their Facebook page.