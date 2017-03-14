Southeastern Utah Region fishing report

ABAJO MOUNTAINS: (March 14) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

ACADEMY MILL RESERVOIR: (March 14) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

BLUE LAKE: (March 14) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

CARBON COUNTY COMMUNITY FISHING POND: (March 14) The Carbon County Community Fishing Pond is now open, and the fish are hungry. Anglers are catching rainbow trout on worms, PowerBait, spinner lures and flies.

CLEVELAND RESERVOIR: (March 14) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

DUCK FORK RESERVOIR: (March 14) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

ELECTRIC LAKE: (March 14) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

EMERALD LAKE: (March 14) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

FAIRVIEW LAKES: (March 14) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

FERRON CREEK: (March 14) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

FERRON RESERVOIR: (March 14) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

GIGLIOTTI POND: (March 14) Fishing at Gigliotti Pond will likely be slow until the pond is restocked this spring.

GOOSEBERRY RESERVOIR: (March 14) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

GRASSY LAKE: (March 14) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

HUNTINGTON NORTH RESERVOIR: (March 14) Anglers report catching brown trout at Huntington North Reservoir with fly tackle, including sinking line and a size 6 beadhead soft hackle fly in tan, green and pearl. The last of the ice is just about gone, and the reservoir is about 97 percent full.

HUNTINGTON RESERVOIR: (March 14) Snow levels have risen along the Manti Skyline, making Huntington Reservoir and most other waters there inaccessible by highway vehicles, and very difficult to access on foot.

JOES VALLEY RESERVOIR: (March 14) Joes Valley still has about 16 inches of ice along the east shoreline, but use caution as open water has started forming on the north end of the reservoir. Some parts of the shoreline also have unstable ice. Fishing has been slow in the late morning and early afternoon. Try using bright-colored jigs tipped with mealworms or nightcrawlers.

KNIGHT-IDEAL COMMUNITY FISHING POND: (March 14) The Knight-Ideal Community Fishing Pond is open. Try using PowerBait or nightcrawlers to catch rainbow trout here.

LA SAL MOUNTAINS: (March 14) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

LOWER FISH CREEK: (March 14) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

MILLER FLAT RESERVOIR: (March 14) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

MILLSITE RESERVOIR & STATE PARK: (March 14) Anglers are catching rainbow and cutthroat trout using medium- and fast-sinking lines with flies, such as bead head leeches and soft hackles in tan/green and midnight fire. Jake’s spinners or nightcrawlers may also work well. On March 13, about half the reservoir was still covered with ice. Fishing has been best after noon. Starting Wednesday, March 15, and going until March 15, 2018, the daily limit at Millsite will increase to 16 fish.

PETES HOLE: (March 14) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

POTTERS PONDS: (March 14) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

SCOFIELD RESERVOIR: (March 14) Scofield still has 16 or more inches of ice. Anglers report some success using white or bright-colored jigs tipped with mealworms or nightcrawlers.

SOUP BOWL: (March 14) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

WILLOW LAKE: (March 14) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

WRIGLEY SPRINGS RESERVOIR: (March 14) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.