USU-Eastern softball suffers four game sweep against Salt Lake Community College

The USU-Eastern Lady Eagles softball team slipped to 1-7 on the season, as they suffered a four game sweep at the hands of the Salt Lake Community College Bruins Friday and Saturday on the road.

Despite holding a 6-5 lead entering the bottom of the fourth inning, the Lady Eagles were unable to hold on in the eventual 14-6 setback. Taylor Casiquito led the Lady Eagles in defeat, delivering two home runs from the plate. Cassidy Howe helped push the offense with a three run blast, and Madison Blauer finished with a pair of hits.

The second game of Friday’s double-header ended in similar fashion as the Lady Eagles remained close for three innings before Salt Lake pulled away late. Trailing 3-1 entering the bottom of the fourth, the Lady Eagles fell off pace and Salt Lake added 12 unanswered runs to capture a 15-1 victory.

“The first day was a better day then what shows on the scoreboard,” said head coach Brittani Richins. “The first game we played was so much fun to coach, and the girls were into it and they were excited that they were winning the ball game. We always seem to have one inning that gets in our way and we cannot get past it.”

After two closely contested contests on Friday, the Lady Eagles were handily defeated on Saturday in double-header action. Salt Lake cruised to a 12-2 win in game one, followed by a 9-0 shutout victory in game two.

Despite the lack off offense from USU-Eastern in the second day, Siearrah Anderson, Manni Johnson, Cassidy Howe, and Madison Blauer all collected one hit each in the first game. McKell Marble recorded the team’s only hit in the second loss.

“SLCC is a great hitting team and if you do not hit with them then you’re going to lose the ball game,” Richins said. “We had some players step up in big situations and that is what helped us to be in the game.”

Looking to rebound from the weekend sweep, the Lady Eagles will return to the field this weekend to host their first home action of the season. The scheduled double-header will begin Friday against the College of Southern Nevada at 1:00 p.m.. The two teams will again meet in a double-header Saturday starting at 12:00 p.m..