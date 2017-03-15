Emery softball falls to North Sanpete in four innings

The Emery Lady Spartans were unable to keep pace with the North Sanpete Hawks, falling 17-1 in four innings Tuesday afternoon in Mount Pleasant.

Tied 1-1 entering the bottom of the third frame, the Lady Spartans had multiple errors that contributed to 11 runs for the Hawks. After another scoreless fourth inning, North Sanpete ended the game in the bottom of half of the fourth with five more runs.

Sophomore Bailey Huggard was charged with the loss from the hill, giving up just earned runs in 2.2 innings. Nine of North Sanpete’s 13 hits came with Huggard on the mound, but only two of the nine runs scored were earned. Braileigh Clark pitched the final inning in relief.

Ambree Bennett registered two singles, accounting for two of the team’s three hits, and the only run. Huggard notched the team’s other hit, registering a single.

Tuesday’s dips the Lady Spartans to 2-2 on the season as the squad prepares to open up region play Monday on the road against the Grand Red Devils. The following contest will also take place on the road against Altamont on Wednesday in a non-league affair.