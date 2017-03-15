Nelson, Fossat lead Carbon past Grand

The Carbon Lady Dinos earned their sixth victory of the season with an impressive 10-6 win over the Grand Red Devils Tuesday afternoon in Moab.

Kinley Nelson was awarded the win on the mound, striking out six during the outing. Nelson received excellent run support as the Lady Dinos scored 10 runs off of 11 hits.

Cali Fossat paced the offensive production for Carbon with a home run. Dakota Kraushaar finished with a double, and single, while Kaytlyn Cripps and Kelsey Sorenson each finished with a double.

Tuesday’s victory improves the Lady Dinos to 6-2 on the young season, and gives the team a successful bounce back effort after a loss to Enterprise on Saturday. Carbon has now secured wins over Grand, Emery, Pine View, Kearns, and two out-of-state schools.

Only one game remains on the slate before Carbon begins Region 12 play on March 21 against North Sanpete. The next outing will be a home contest on Friday against the Union Cougars. Start time for the non-region affair is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m..