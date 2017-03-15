Wednesday, March 15 2017

MAIL BAG:
FREE:
100 bales of dusty / Moldy hay for give away. It would be good for a garden spot. Please call 435-650-1156
FOR SALE:
DeWalt Grinder $125 OBO
Hitachi Saw $40 OBO
Milwaukee Hammer Drill Driver, Impact Drill, Hackzall $250 OBO
Milwaukee Sawzall $100 OBO
Milwaukee Rotary Hammer $75 OBO
Milwaukee Reciprocating Saw $125
Milwaukee Hole Hawg $100
Hitachi C10FCH2 Laser Saw$40 OBO
Craftsman 3 gallon 125 PSI Air Compressor $80
Dyna-Glo PRO Portable Force Air Heater NEW $50
Or All for $700
Contact Ann 820-2285
FOR SALE:
Remington, Model 7600, 270 caliber pump rifle. Asking $400.00 OBO
Post war 30 caliber M1 carbine semi-auto rifle. Asking $400.00 OBO
Please call 435-630-6195
FOR SALE:
Selling all my corded power tools. Drills and impact guns. Went to cordless. Please call 650.5287
FOR SALE:
MOSSBERG 30-30 RIFLE. HAS FOREGRIP, TACTICAL STOCK, appx. 60 ROUNDS OF AMMO, BI-POD AND HARDCASE $420.00 637-5788
FOR SALE:
Good used Kenmore Dishwasher $100, please call 435-650-9977
FOR SALE:
Jungle themed round baby bouncer w/lights & music and its in excellent condition asking $40 OBO
Pink baby walker in fair condition asking $15 OBO
Please call or text 820-6636
FOR SALE:
2013 Honda CRB250 black, sleek, like new. Less than 1,000 miles’ excellent condition. Asking $3,000 OBO, please call 650-3480 if interested
FOR SALE:
2006 Polaris 50 Predator for sale. New battery, and carburetor. Runs great. Asking $1000/OBO Call or Text 630-0273
FOR SALE:
1976 Dodge truck, Solid body and it runs great. Bought for a project but just don’t have time to restore it. Asking $1500 OBO. Please 299-5115 and leave a message
FOR SALE:
Winchester rifle for sale 30-30-cal. lever action asking $450 OBO.
Thompson Center Contender single shot pistol in 223 /nice like new, all set up with Leopold 2x scope. Will sell for $750/offer. Please call 435-637-6721 if you are interested
PHONE CALLS:
FOR SALE:
Wheel chair in mint condition asking $650
Treadmill that is belt only
Casio keyboard
Refrigerator for a camper
Basketball signed by the Utah Jazz asking $200
Please call 299-0019
FOR SALE:
Couch light brown in color w/orange strips asking $60 please call 472-1920
LOOKING FOR:
A small truck no more than ½ ton, gas and automatic
Small breed dog
Sewing machine
Couch pillows or tie pillows for kitchen chairs
FOR SALE:
1994 Dodge Dakota that needs an engine
Homemade jewelry
Can’t spend a lot of money for items I’m looking for, please call 749-0706 if you are interested in my items for sale