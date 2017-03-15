Wednesday, March 15 2017

MAIL BAG:

FREE:

100 bales of dusty / Moldy hay for give away. It would be good for a garden spot. Please call 435-650-1156

FOR SALE:

DeWalt Grinder $125 OBO

Hitachi Saw $40 OBO

Milwaukee Hammer Drill Driver, Impact Drill, Hackzall $250 OBO

Milwaukee Sawzall $100 OBO

Milwaukee Rotary Hammer $75 OBO

Milwaukee Reciprocating Saw $125

Milwaukee Hole Hawg $100

Hitachi C10FCH2 Laser Saw$40 OBO

Craftsman 3 gallon 125 PSI Air Compressor $80

Dyna-Glo PRO Portable Force Air Heater NEW $50

Or All for $700

Contact Ann 820-2285

FOR SALE:

Remington, Model 7600, 270 caliber pump rifle. Asking $400.00 OBO

Post war 30 caliber M1 carbine semi-auto rifle. Asking $400.00 OBO

Please call 435-630-6195

FOR SALE:

Selling all my corded power tools. Drills and impact guns. Went to cordless. Please call 650.5287

FOR SALE:

MOSSBERG 30-30 RIFLE. HAS FOREGRIP, TACTICAL STOCK, appx. 60 ROUNDS OF AMMO, BI-POD AND HARDCASE $420.00 637-5788

FOR SALE:

Good used Kenmore Dishwasher $100, please call 435-650-9977

FOR SALE:

Jungle themed round baby bouncer w/lights & music and its in excellent condition asking $40 OBO

Pink baby walker in fair condition asking $15 OBO

Please call or text 820-6636

FOR SALE:

2013 Honda CRB250 black, sleek, like new. Less than 1,000 miles’ excellent condition. Asking $3,000 OBO, please call 650-3480 if interested

FOR SALE:

2006 Polaris 50 Predator for sale. New battery, and carburetor. Runs great. Asking $1000/OBO Call or Text 630-0273

FOR SALE:

1976 Dodge truck, Solid body and it runs great. Bought for a project but just don’t have time to restore it. Asking $1500 OBO. Please 299-5115 and leave a message

FOR SALE:

Winchester rifle for sale 30-30-cal. lever action asking $450 OBO.

Thompson Center Contender single shot pistol in 223 /nice like new, all set up with Leopold 2x scope. Will sell for $750/offer. Please call 435-637-6721 if you are interested

PHONE CALLS:

FOR SALE:

Wheel chair in mint condition asking $650

Treadmill that is belt only

Casio keyboard

Refrigerator for a camper

Basketball signed by the Utah Jazz asking $200

Please call 299-0019

FOR SALE:

Couch light brown in color w/orange strips asking $60 please call 472-1920

LOOKING FOR:

A small truck no more than ½ ton, gas and automatic

Small breed dog

Sewing machine

Couch pillows or tie pillows for kitchen chairs

FOR SALE:

1994 Dodge Dakota that needs an engine

Homemade jewelry

Can’t spend a lot of money for items I’m looking for, please call 749-0706 if you are interested in my items for sale