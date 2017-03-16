Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood weekly update features Justin Needles

Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood comes in each week to talk about what his department is up to or has safety concerns he wants to share with the public. Due to Governor Herbert declaring March 12 to March 18 as “Flood Safety Awareness Week” Wood thought it would be a great idea to bring Justin Needles, Emergency Manger in to Castle Country Radio stations to talk about how citizens can prepare and protect their homes from flooding.

“One of the biggest things they can do is get flood insurance that’s probably the biggest way to protect yourself. Flood insurance is going to cover you whether it’s a natural disaster, waterline breaks, sprinkling systems, anything that goes wrong is going to be covered under that flood insurance, that’s one of the best ways to cover yourself,” stated Needles. Flood insurance is very affordable, it can be as little as $119.00 per year, which comes up to be 30 cents a day to protect your home.

Take the time to determine how water flows around your home. “If you know that your basement generally gets water in it from a rain storm, you know try and fix the drainage in your yard, those kinds of things. One of the biggest things you can do is make sure your rain gutters on your house are working properly and that they are actually dispersing on to the grass about two feet from your house,” said Needles. Residents can also do some “dry proofing” by applying coatings and other sealing materials to their walls to keep out floods.

If residents have experienced flooding over that past few years, they are encouraged to prepare now. Needles added, “You can always pick up sandbags out at the road shop, we always have some ready to go, we’re always prepared in that sense.” The county road shed is located on Airport Road.

Citizens that have questions may contact the Emergency Management Office at (435) 636-3740.