Carbon School District Weekly update features Sally Mauro Elementary

Carbon School District weekly update spot lights Sally Mauro Elementary located in Helper. Principal Jarad Hardy stopped by the Caslte Country Radio stations to talk about the exciting things his students are up to.

“We call it our March Madness Math. All the students are working on their grade levels of different math facts to addition with in ten at the kindergarten level to multiplicatin to division at fifth grade,” said Hardy. “They work on certin facts and they practice with each other for ten minutes and take short little tests to try and pass off levels to move up the ladder to go from a rank of a freshman all the way to an NBA All-star.” This is such a great opportunity for students to learn in a fun way and they really seem to like it.

Students get a reward when they complete and pass their facts, as Hardy explains, “Every Friday they get to wear their favorite basketball team colors or team names and they get prizes for passing off their facts, so they’re excited.” This reward seems to be well worth seeing students getting excited about math.

SAGE (Student Assessment of Growth and Excellence) testing will be taking place in May and students are busy preparing. Hardy finished with a reminder for parents, “Parents can expect to see third quarter progress reports coming home by the 28th.” If parents do not receive a progrss report they are to contact the school.

To learn more about the comings and goings at Sally Mauro Elementary visit their website at http://www.carbonschools.org/SallyMauro.cfm