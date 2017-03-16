Questar-Dominion hosts community Blood Drive

Questar-Dominion is hosting a community Blood Drive on Wednesday, April 5 from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm at the main office located at 322 West 1100 North in Price. Everyone is invited to come make a donation.

According to the Red Cross, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion and approximately 41,000 blood donations are needed every day.

If you have any questions regarding your eligibility to donate blood, please call 1-866-236-3276. Start the donation process by completing an online pre-donation health history questionnaire on the day of your appointment log in to www.redcrossblood.org/RapidPass

To schedule your appointment or for more information, please log on to redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code: PriceQuestar or contact Karen Spigarelli at (435) 820-9962.