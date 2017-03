A Career and Job Fair is being sponsored by USU-Eastern and Utah Manufacturers on Tuesday, April 11 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on the campus of USU-Eastern inside the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center.

The event is free and open to all USU-Eastern students and members of the community.

This event is for employers who are currently hiring or will be in the next two months.

To register, please visit usuejobfair2017.eventbrite.com or call (435) 613-5440 for more information.