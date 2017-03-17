Neal Warner – March 9 2017

Passed away on March 9th surrounded by his wife and children.

Neal was born on September 24th 1947 to Wayne Warner and Kate Brotherson. They later had his little big brother Pat M Warner. Neal grew up in Salt Lake City but spent much of his youth in Antimony with his beloved cousins the Wiley Bunch. In his younger years he loved anything outdoors; camping, boating, hunting, shooting and later on a little golf. He hired on with Utah Power & Light in the 70s. He loved his job but loved his crew even more. In 1997 Neal married his long time friend Tammy Wilde. The two of them spent the last 20+ yrs loving, laughing and spoiling their sweet dogs BB and Brandy. He often told stories of grabbing her up and dancing through the house.

Neal lived his life forming friendships everywhere he went. He loved a cold beer, a long BS session followed by a dirty joke. If you had the chance to talk to him lately he would have told you how proud he was of his kids but his 11 grandkids were an amazing part of his life. He loved to brag about them. Trinten, Taylor, Haylie, Britanie, Kayden, Wyatt, Garrett, Keara, Tyler, Karley & Thomas.

Neal was survived by his wife Tammy Wilde Warner, Sons Travis (Barbara)Warner, Billie (Stephanie)Warner, Dustin (Jennifer)Warner, Daughter Janessa (Gus)Marinos Stepson David Robb whom he loved like his own. Brother Pat (Nancy)Warner, 11 grandkids, loved sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins.

He is proceeded in death by Parents Wayne & Kate, In-laws David & Gail Wilde, beloved cousin Sally Wiley East and too many friends to count.

A celebration of Neal’s life will be held at a later date