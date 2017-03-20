Emery Lady Spartans softball finishes St. George 5-1

After an up and down 2-2 start to the new softball season, the Emery Lady Spartans finished 5-1 at the March Warm Up Classic in St. George Friday and Saturday.

Starting the tournament off with five consecutive wins between the two days, the Lady Spartans advanced to the tournament’s championship game against Pine View. Despite trailing by only one run at the end of the fourth, Pine View scored five runs in the fifth to put the game out of reach.

Errors played a major factor in Emery’s championship shortcomings, logging seven throughout the game. Offensively the team was once again productive as they tallied eight hits, but left eight runners stranded.

Sophomore Bailey Huggard shouldered the majority of the load from the pitcher’s mound for the weekend. Finishing with a record of 4-1 in five starts, Huggard allowed just 19 hits in 19 innings of action. While giving up only seven earned runs, Huggard also struck out 22 batters.

Offensively Jaycee Bennett led the way for Emery, finishing 11-19 from the plate to go along with seven RBI. Jayla Weston had a monster weekend finishing with 13 RBI, including one five RBI contest against Kanab in the semifinals.

Emery will now look to carry the momentum over from the weekend tournament as they open up Region 2A East play against the Grand Red Devils on Monday. As the current standings sit, the Lady Spartans have logged the most non-region wins in their division.

Following Monday’s league contest, the Lady Spartans will travel to meet Altamont in a non-region tilt Wednesday. 2A East play will resume on Thursday, March 30 at home against Grand.

Below is the complete list of final scores from the six game tournament played this past weekend:

Friday- Emery- 17, Park City- 1

Friday- Emery-12, Eldorado, Nev.- 4

Friday- Emery- 16, Bonanza, Nev.- 6

Saturday- Emery- 18, North Summit- 3

Saturday- Emery- 13, Kanab- 3

Saturday- Pine View- 11, Emery- 4