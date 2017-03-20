Emery responds from first loss with easy win over Millard

The Emery Spartans rebounded from their first loss of the season with a dominating 13-1 win over the Millard Eagles Friday at home in non-region play.

Zac Jorgensen recorded the win on the mound, allowing just four hits, while striking out six in the five inning affair. Defensively the Spartans finished with one error, which led to the lone run of the game for Millard.

Junior Easton Gordon continued to produce at the plate, registering a game high five RBI off of three hits. Race Nielsen logged three RBI off of two hits, and Tel Gardner finished also brought in two runs. As a team the Spartans accumulated eight hits, and took advantage of one Millard error.

Friday’s win moves Emery to 6-1 on the young season, including a 2-1 mark against teams in the state of Utah. Fellow 2A East school Grand has raced out to a 7-0 start, while Gunnison sits at 7-1. San Juan is currently 3-1, followed by Monticello at 3-2 and North Sevier at 2-3.

The Spartans will return to the baseball diamond on Tuesday as they play host to the Carbon Dinos in the first and only meeting between the two varsity programs this season. Start time for Tuesday’s contest is scheduled for 3:00 p.m..