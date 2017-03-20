Lady Dinos earn hard fought win over Union

Kinley Nelson continued her dominance on the mound as the Carbon Lady Dinos secured their seventh win of the season in a 12-9 decision over the Union Cougars Friday at home.

While striking out six in a solid performance on the hill, Nelson helped her own cause with two singles. The win marks the fifth in the last six tries for Carbon, and moves the team’s overall record to 7-2 during the non-region portion of the schedule.

Cali Fossat again proved to be productive in the box, finishing with a double and single. Markale Gressman matched Fossat’s production with a double and single of her own. Kaytlyn Cripps and Makenna Sorenson both also notched a double.

With the most recent contest now in the books, the Lady Dinos will turn their attention to Tuesday’s Region 12 opener on the road against the North Sanpete Hawks. After starting the season 2-0 the Hawks have suffered three consecutive losses, all of which are non-league tilts.