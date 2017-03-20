Lady Dinos take first at Farm Bureau Invitational home meet

The Carbon Dinos played host to annual Farm Bureau Invitational Saturday afternoon, welcoming 16 other schools, including the Emery Spartans and Pinnacle Panthers in one of the largest meets schools will see prior to the state tournament.

Despite the heavy competition the Carbon Lady Dinos protected their home field by scoring 102 points, topping second place Provo by four. Stansbury finished in third, followed by Juab, North Sevier, Uintah and American Leadership Academy.

The boy’s side of the track was dominated by Stansbury, who finished with 197 points, easily beating second place Emery’s score of 70.5. Grand, Juab, Tooele and Provo rounded out the top six. Carbon finished in ninth with 25 points.

Carbon senior Emily Broadbear helped the Lady Dinos clinch first place overall by winning the 3200 meters with a time of 12.36.57. Broadbear’s time was enough to hold off Emery High School senior Erin Hurst, who finished in 12:43.18.

The other first place performance for the Lady Dinos came in the long jump as senior Sarah Ohlwiler cruised past the competition. Ohlwiler’s teammate Mikelle Monson added points to the Carbon total with a fourth place finish in the same event.

Carbon senior Kyle Quinton logged the lone first place finish for the Carbon boy’s team as he topped the field in the long jump. Quinton’s metric leap of 6.46 topped second place finisher Kyle Henderson of Uintah, who recorded a best of 6.36.

Emery High School recorded one first place nod throughout the day, winning the boy’s sprint medley relay race. Dalton Hinkins, Jaymes Bowman, Jake Jensen, Griffin Livingston, Keldan Guymon, and Lance Chynoweth delivered an ending time of 4:09.08.

The Carbon Dinos will continue the track and field season on Saturday as they travel to the Matt Burr Invitational in Salina. Emery will also be apart of the invite, hosted by North Sevier High School.