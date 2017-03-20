Monday, March 20 2017

MAIL BAG:
FREE:
Hay for giveaway – has sections of mold in it and I’m not comfortable feeding to my horses. Would be fine for goats, etc. Located in Miller Creek. Call Linda at 637-5685 – if no answer leave a message and I’ll get back to you.
FOR SALE:
4 – 195/70 14 tires, 80% thread, $125.00 OBO
2005 Chrysler Sebring Convertible Good Condition $2900 OBO
Please call 650-8282
FOR SALE:
Dinette set. A round table with four chairs. $100
Corner piece computer desk with enough room for scanner, printer and files. $35.
Call 630-4912
FREE:
100 bales of dusty / Moldy hay for give away. It would be good for a garden spot. 435-650-1156
FOR SALE:
Computer desk
computer running windows xp acer aspire one note book running windows 8 $50.
Springfield armory 45 holster 3 magazines and hard case 500$
Please call 630 4989
LOOKING FOR:
for someone to clean up leaves, tree branches etc. Call 630-3233. Would like bids.
FOR SALE:
Good used Kenmore Dishwasher $100, please call 435-650-9977
FOR SALE:
Jungled themed round baby bouncer w/lights & music and it’s in excellent condition asking $40 OBO
Pink baby walker in fair condition asking $15 OBO
Please call or text 820-6636
PHONE CALLS:
FOR SALE:
2002 Ford Focus $400 OBO
Bakers rack $40
1979 Chevy Corvette $7000
Aluminum dog box $150
Sandrail frame $250
Black Angus cross $700
FREE:
2 year old boxer mix
Please call 472-1140 or 299-9882
FOR SALE:
Upright Fridgedaire freezer w/5 shelves and 6 in the door, approximately 6 ft high by 3 ft wide, asking $450. Please call 630-7160
FOR SALE:
1947 Chevy longbed, two door please call 613-9265
LOOKING FOR:
Small breed dog
Truck w/automatic, gas, no more than ½ ton
Stroller for a boy
Chairs that don’t have to match
Sewing machine
FOR SALE:
1994 Dodge Dakota, 2 wheel drive, needs and engine
Homemade jewelry
Homemade wood stools and lap tables
If interest or have what I’m looking for please call 286-2472 or 749-0706