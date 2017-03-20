Monday, March 20 2017

MAIL BAG:

FREE:

Hay for giveaway – has sections of mold in it and I’m not comfortable feeding to my horses. Would be fine for goats, etc. Located in Miller Creek. Call Linda at 637-5685 – if no answer leave a message and I’ll get back to you.

FOR SALE:

4 – 195/70 14 tires, 80% thread, $125.00 OBO

2005 Chrysler Sebring Convertible Good Condition $2900 OBO

Please call 650-8282

FOR SALE:

Dinette set. A round table with four chairs. $100

Corner piece computer desk with enough room for scanner, printer and files. $35.

Call 630-4912

FREE:

100 bales of dusty / Moldy hay for give away. It would be good for a garden spot. 435-650-1156

FOR SALE:

Computer desk

computer running windows xp acer aspire one note book running windows 8 $50.

Springfield armory 45 holster 3 magazines and hard case 500$

Please call 630 4989

LOOKING FOR:

for someone to clean up leaves, tree branches etc. Call 630-3233. Would like bids.

FOR SALE:

Good used Kenmore Dishwasher $100, please call 435-650-9977

FOR SALE:

Jungled themed round baby bouncer w/lights & music and it’s in excellent condition asking $40 OBO

Pink baby walker in fair condition asking $15 OBO

Please call or text 820-6636

PHONE CALLS:

FOR SALE:

2002 Ford Focus $400 OBO

Bakers rack $40

1979 Chevy Corvette $7000

Aluminum dog box $150

Sandrail frame $250

Black Angus cross $700

FREE:

2 year old boxer mix

Please call 472-1140 or 299-9882

FOR SALE:

Upright Fridgedaire freezer w/5 shelves and 6 in the door, approximately 6 ft high by 3 ft wide, asking $450. Please call 630-7160

FOR SALE:

1947 Chevy longbed, two door please call 613-9265

LOOKING FOR:

Small breed dog

Truck w/automatic, gas, no more than ½ ton

Stroller for a boy

Chairs that don’t have to match

Sewing machine

FOR SALE:

1994 Dodge Dakota, 2 wheel drive, needs and engine

Homemade jewelry

Homemade wood stools and lap tables

If interest or have what I’m looking for please call 286-2472 or 749-0706