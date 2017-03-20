Springville Painter Mark Crenshaw Shares His View of the ‘Edible Landscape’ at Gallery East

An exhibit of paintings by Springville artist, Mark Crenshaw, will be exhibited at USU Eastern’s Gallery East from March 13 – April 7. The exhibit, entitled “The Edible Landscape,” will be shown in the gallery located in the Central Instructional Building on campus.

Mark Crenshaw appreciates the esculent qualities of the plants and animals that occupy the world around him. His paintings are conceived from the idea that the vegetation and animal life within our view are an integral part of our sustenance. “This body of work takes a closer look at the food I eat and where it comes from,” he writes. “Inspired by gardening and the local agricultural landscape, it is my attempt through painting to study the development and sourcing of natural foods I consume.”

Crenshaw’s colorful impressionist paintings feature the budding fruit trees, grapevines, and livestock that are part of his semi-rural neighborhood. “Much of what you see is painted from Mark’s own backyard,” says gallery director Noel Carmack. “I think visitors to the gallery will find a connection to his paintings, especially now, as our landscape will soon be coming to life with the colors of springtime.”

Crenshaw and his wife Darci paint from their home studios in Springville, Utah. Mark is currently a BFA student at Utah Valley University. He has worked as a studio assistant to Justin Taylor and has attended art workshops and academies, including the Bridge Academy, and the Scottsdale Artist’s School. He has exhibited his work at the Meyer Gallery, the Art Access gallery, and the Springville Museum of Art.

Gallery East is free and open to the public during the academic year from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed weekends and holidays. A reception and gallery talk will be held on Friday, March 17 from 6-8 p.m.

Any questions contact Noel Carmack, at 435-613-5241 or email noel.carmack@usu.edu.