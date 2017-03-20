Steven Ralph Roland – March 17 2017

Our Beloved Friend and Brother Steven Ralph Roland passed away at the age of 65 in Huntington, UT on March 17, 2017.

He was born Aug. 10, 1951 in Independence, MO to Carl Bernard and Vera Spalding Roland. He was a manager working in Plastic Reduction Molding.

Steven is survived by his sisters Debra Rorex, Brenda & James Maraia and Jacquiline Roland. He is also survived by his best friends Chris & Lonnie Christensen, many other family and loved ones.

At his request, there will be no formal funeral services. Arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Huntington, UT. Friends and family may visit the online guestbook and share a memory of Steven at www.heritagefuneralhomeutah.com