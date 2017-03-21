Castleview Hospital CEO talks about the construction of the Urgent Care facility

What an amazing transformation the corner of 100 North 300 East has taken with the newly constructed Urgent Care facility. The winter proved to have record numbers in snowfall which had hospital officials a bit nervous with the construction, but contractors have worked tirelessly to get construction back on track.

“It was nice to finally come out of the ground after the snow melted and so we are on schedule and looking to open that the first part of August,” stated Mark Holyoak, CEO. The Urgent Care facility does not replace an emergency room but there are times after hours or even on weekends when patients cannot get into their primary care physician and have a definite need to go somewhere so the Urgent Care will fit that bill. It is very important that the community understands that the Urgent Care is not to take place of their primary care physician.

Citizens may have noticed that every bit of the building is being utilizes as well as the entire lot. “That building is going to be able to house Urgent Care, some family practice, also physical therapy and a retail pharmacy with a drive-up window,” said Holyoak. The physical therapy section will have limited services and the drive-thru pharmacy feature is the first of its kind in the Carbon County area.

“That drive-up window for that drive-up pharmacy will go right between us and “Last Man Standing” and so that is really working out well and I think we are going to be able to provide a great thing right there in the heart of the community,” explained Holyoak. Larry Rake’s home that is near the construction site had no desire to sell his property when the hospital bought the lot, due to his age and how much he has invested into his long-time home. There are definitely no ill will feelings between him and the hospital.

The operational hours will be Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm and Saturday 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, and closed on Sundays. There is a possibility this could change but this is what is planned at this point. “So the Urgent Care itself will have about seven rooms but then it will be kind of combined with some primary care, then we will have an additional eight, so we’ve got about 15 rooms there, in just that one area,” said Holyoak. The new facility will help alleviate non-emergency visits to the ER so that they may concentrate on emergency medicine.

If there are any concerns or questions about the construction of the Urgent Care facility or Castleview Hospital you may contact the administration at 637-4800.