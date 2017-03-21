Emery School District 2017 Preschool Registration

Emery School District would like to remind parents that if they would like to enroll their children ages 3 to 5 years old in preschool for the 2017-2018 academic must do so this spring.

The following schools will host registration as follows:

Book Cliff Elementary Wednesday, March 29 9:30 am – 12:00 pm

Ferron Elementary Wednesday, April 5 8:30 am – 11:30 am

Cottonwood Elementary Wednesday, April 12 8:30 am – 11:30 am

Huntington Elementary Wednesday, April 19 8:30 am – 12:00 pm

Registration will also include a free screening to determine your child’s developmental needs. The screenings will be speech/language, developmental, vision and hearing.

Parents are reminded to please bring a certified birth certificate and immunization records in order to register their child.

The RUCD Head Start and UpStart Programs will also be available during registration times to provide program information, enrollment requirements and answer any questions.

For more information please call (435) 749-0216