http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/587/2017/03/21173122/James-Holas.mp3

James Holas of bballbreakdown.com was a guest Tuesday on KOAL’s Drive Time Sports to talk all things NBA.

During his time on the show, Holas delivered his opinion on the legacy of Jerry Krause, the Utah Jazz and the 20th anniversary of their Western Conference championship squad and the dominance of Shaquille O’Neal, who will receive a statue outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles.