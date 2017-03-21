Price female charged for Possession of Paraphernalia, and Possession With Intent to Distribute Heroin and Methamphetamine

On 3/16/17 just before midnight, Sgt. Stephen Regruto came into contact with Nichole M. Davis, DOB 10/9/92 of Price, near 200 S 200 W. Ms. Davis had a misdemeanor warrant out of 7th District Court. Incident to her arrest it was allegedly discovered that Ms. Davis possessed drug paraphernalia, a little over 5 ½ grams of heroin, a little over 7 ½ grams of methamphetamine, and packaging materials typically associated with drug distribution.

Ms. Davis was booked into the Carbon County jail on her warrant (for Possession of Paraphernalia), a new charge of Possession of Paraphernalia, and Possession With Intent to Distribute Heroin and Methamphetamine (2nd degree felonies). The Carbon County Attorney will screen the report to determine appropriate formal charges.

Ms. Davis has 3 previous arrests on her record. She is currently on a plea in abeyance agreement with the 7th District Court which she entered into on 10/17/16.