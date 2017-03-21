The Helper City Steering Committee will host final meeting for presentation and voting

The Helper City Steering Committee held a Feedback meeting on March 14 for residents to come view and give feedback on a collaborative design for the wedge area and South Main Street. This was the last opportunity for community members to provide feedback to help determine a theme for revitalizing Main Street.

The final meeting for presentation and voting will take place on Monday, March 27 at 7:00 pm on the first floor of the Helper Auditorium. Design criteria will be reviewed followed by presentations of submitted designs. A vote will then be taken to choose a design to present to Planning and Zoning.

An absentee ballot procedure for residents or property owners who are unable to attend the meeting have been published at the March 14 meeting.

Any questions regarding the final meeting, absentee ballot or comments may email helperrevitalization@gmail.com