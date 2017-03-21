Tuesday, March 21 2017

MAIL BAG:

FOR SALE:

4 – tires size 235/65/17 in great shape. Call 748-2954 to make an offer, if there is no answer please leave a message.

FOR SALE:

Dinette set. A round table with four chairs. $100

Corner piece computer desk with enough room for scanner, printer and files. $35.

Call 630-4912

FREE:

100 bales of dusty / Moldy hay for give away. It would be good for a garden spot. 435-650-1156

FOR SALE:

4 195/70 14 tires, 80% thread, $125.00 OBO

2005 Chrysler Sebring Convertible Good Condition $2900 OBO

Please call 650-8282

FOR SALE:

Computer desk

computer running windows xp acer aspire one note book running windows 8 $50.

Springfield armory 45 holster 3 magazines and hard case 500$

Please call 630 4989

FREE:

Hay for giveaway – has sections of mold in it and I’m not comfortable feeding to my horses. Would be fine for goats, etc. Located in Miller Creek. Call Linda at 637-5685 – if no answer leave a message and I’ll get back to you.

FOR SALE:

Good used Kenmore Dishwasher $100, please call 435-650-9977

FOR SALE:

Jungled themed round baby bouncer w/lights & music and it’s in excellent condition asking $40 OBO

Pink baby walker in fair condition asking $15 OBO

Please call or text 820-6636

LOOKING FOR:

for someone to clean up leaves, tree branches etc. Call 630-3233. Would like bids.

PHONE CALLS:

LOOKING FOR:

A ring that was lost near the USU-Cosmetology Department. Its my wife’s mother’s ring and has sentimental value. If found please return to Cosmetology Department or call 820-4723