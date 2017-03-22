Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood weekly update

Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood came in for his weekly update and was happy to announce that Steve Carlson is the new Commander for the Carbon County Search and Rescue Team.

“We are very excited with all that he will bring to the table for Search and Rescue. He’s been a member of the organization in the past and he has time on his hands to help us guide our Search and Rescue into the future in a positive direction, we believe,” stated Wood.

The Search and Rescue is an important part of the Carbon County Sheriff’s department. “They have all the tools they need. I mean they can come out in the winter time, the snow is not an issue for them. Summer time they have everything, high angle rescue, boats, dive. We can do just about anything you would need here in Carbon County and they’re also very well trained in helicopter rescue as well,” said Wood. The team is strictly volunteer basis so members put a lot of personal time into learning and training in order to provide the services they do to our community.

The one and only fundraising event that helps fund the Search and Rescue is the annual demolition derby that is held each year at the Carbon County Fairgrounds Events Center every summer. “We’ve set the date for that as August 12th and the rules will be out for the demolition derby within the next month, so we can start building cars. Anybody that’s interested in building a car this year, can contact me at the Sheriff’s office 636-3251,” said Wood. It was important that an event date was nailed down early enough in the year in order to give participants more than enough time to start building their cars, as well as, give Search and Rescue an opportunity to advertise the event outside the Carbon and Emery area.

If community members would like to know what is going on at the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office visit their Facebook page.