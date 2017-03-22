Carbon School District Kindergarten roundup is an important meeting for parents

Carbon School District will be holding it’s usual Kindergarten roundup for various schools in April, but the circumstances this year will not be so usual.

“After the roundup last year we had a lot of parents request boundary changes for their students,” said Carbon School District Superintendent Steve Carlsen. “That makes it difficult to predict what our kindergarten classes will look like for the coming school year. And that is a problem.”

The problem comes in the form of two things: The actual physical room in any particular school to house students and having enough teachers to teach those classes.

“The biggest part of the problem is recruiting teachers who are qualified to teach those students,” said Carlsen. “It is very hard to recruit teachers as it is, and to have to do it at that late date is almost impossible. There are just not any available to hire.”

He said that some of the changes people want to make come about because of day care issues available in various school boundaries. He said he understands and has empathy for that, but asks parents to come to the Kindergarten Roundup so they and the school district can plan appropriately.

“Because of the problem last year we are going to put a hard cap on the enrollment for kindergarten at some of the elementary schools,” he said.

Parents must also be aware of immunization requirements for children entering kindergarten. Those requirements include:

•Five DTP/DTaP/DT – Four doses if the fourth dose was given on or after the child’s fourth birthday.

•Four Polio – Three doses if the third dose was given on or after the child’s fourth birthday.

•Two Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR).

•Three Hepatitis B.

•Two Hepatitis A.

•Two Varicella (Chickenpox). A history of disease is acceptable, but the parent must sign a verification statement on the school immunization record.

The Kindergarten Roundup will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at each school on the following dates and places.

•April 3, 2017 Bruin Point Elementary, 100 Viking Blvd. Sunnyside.

•April 4, 2017 Sally Mauro Elementary 20 2nd Avenue, Helper.

•April 5, 2017 Wellington Elementary, 250 West 200 North, Wellington.

•April 6. 2017 Castle Heights Elementary 750 North Homestead Blvd. Price.

•April 7, 2017 Creekview Elementary 590 West 500 South, Price.

Again, parents of kindergarten age children are urged to attend the session for the school in their area. Any questions about the roundup, the requirements or for information about what school boundaries are for future kindergarten students can be answered by calling 435 637-1732.