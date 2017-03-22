Carbon senior Lindsey Blanc selected to 3A All-State First Team

Carbon High School senior Lindsey Blanc was selected to the 3A All-State girl’s basketball team for the second consecutive year after a phenomenal senior campaign.

Blanc was once again was a key contributor for the Lady Dinos out of the backcourt averaging 14 points, four rebounds, three steals and three assists per contest. The consistency from Blanc helped Carbon reach the semifinals for the third consecutive year.

Senior guard Becca Curran from Juan Diego was voted 3A’s Most Valuable Player by the Deseret News. A member of the 3A All-State Second Team in 2016, Curran averaged 10.1 points, four rebounds and three steals per game.

Curran’s teammate Trista Vawdrey also received a first team nod. Richfield’s Caitlyn Nabity, Morgan’s Brookelyn Hurlbut, Ashley Beckstrand of Desert Hills and Grantsville’s Abby Butler completed the 3A All-State team.

Carbon junior Kelsey Sorenson was selected to the 3A All-State Third Team following a season that produced averages of eight points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals per game. Senior Cyene Bigelow received and Honorable Mention.