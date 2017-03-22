David A Armstrong, Ed. D – March 2 2017

David A. Armstrong, Ed.D. passed away from congestive heart failure on 2 March 2017 at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was with family at the time of his passing. He was 74 years old.

Born in Price, Utah, in 1943, David is the son of the late Yolanda Pagnotta Armstrong. He married Claudia Cartwright in 1962. David served a total of 23 years in the US Air Force and USAF Reserves, retiring a Master Sergeant in 1994. His military service included a deployment to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia during Desert Storm. David was a beloved principal, teacher, and coach. His career as an Educator was his dream come true: Curriculum Coordinator Bishop Ireton, VA; Superintendent Carbon County Schools, UT; Curriculum Coordinator IPS K-12, IN; President/Principal Cardinal Ritter High School, IN; Assistant Principal Cloverdale High School, IN; Assistant Principal, Teacher of Science, Coach Basketball/Football/Cross Country/Track Zweibruecken American High School, Germany; Principal St Ann’s K-8, UT; Science Teacher Notre Dame Jr. High, UT. David treasured the relationships he made with his students, players, and colleagues and was devoted in making a difference every day in the classroom, gym, and in life.

David was an active member of Holy Spirit Geist, Indiana, a Knights of Columbus member and previously a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church in Price, Utah.

David is survived by his wife Claudia, his children Thomas (Michelle) Armstrong, Patrick (Michelle) Armstrong, Leslie (Randy) Shaw, 7 grandchildren, and a loving extended family.

In lieu of flowers, please say the following prayer to assist his release from purgatory:

O gentle Heart of Jesus, ever present in the Blessed Sacrament, ever consumed with burning love for the poor captive souls in Purgatory, have mercy on David. Be not severe in Your judgments, but let some drops of Your Precious Blood fall upon our beloved departed, and do You, of merciful Savior, send Your angels to conduct the soul of Your servant to a place of refreshment, light, and peace. Amen.

Memorial contributions may be made to Notre Dame Catholic Church, 210 North Carbon Ave., Price, Utah 84501.

Memorial Mass, Saturday, April 1, 2017, 11:00 a.m., Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church with a rosary service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Committal service, Price City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.