Emery scores three late to edge Carbon in lone varsity meeting

Three runs in the bottom of the fifth was enough to lift the Emery Spartans past the Carbon Dinos 5-2 Tuesday afternoon in the only meeting between the two varsity teams this season.

With the game tied 2-2 entering the bottom of the fifth inning Jordan Baletka scored the go-ahead run as Easton Gordon delivered a single. After stealing a base, Gordon scored as Tel Gardner rifled a single to give Emery a two run advantage. Moments later Race Nielsen singled to score Gardner in the game’s final run.

On top of a standout offensive performance Gardner also recorded the win on the mound. In six innings of work Gardner struck out four and allowed just six hits and one earned run. Zac Jorgensen notched the save, striking out two batters and walking one to close out the game.

Gordon continued his hot streak, finishing 3-3 at the plate with a triple, two singles and two RBI. Nielsen logged two singles, leading to two RBI in three plate appearances.

Falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, the Dinos managed to score two runs in two innings to take a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the third. Gavin Robinett and Zac Bradley each recorded an RBI off a single. Five different players made up the five total hits for Carbon in the setback.

Robinett was charged with the loss on the hill for the Dinos, giving up three earned runs in two innings of work. Bradley started the game for Carbon, striking out eight, giving up five hits and only one earned run in four innings.

Tuesday’s win marks the second straight for Emery as the team improved to 7-1 on the young season. The Spartans will have an opportunity to get a win over the only team to beat them this year in Union on Wednesday at home.

The loss dips Carbon’s overall record to 3-4 on the season with three non-league games remaining on the slate. The Dinos will have an opportunity to bounce back on Saturday as they travel on the road to meet the Grand Red Devils, who are currently unbeaten.

Feature photo courtesy of Dusty Butler, ETV 10 News