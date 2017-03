The speaker for the general BEAR meeting on March 30 is Shalee Johansen, the Director of Tourism for Carbon County. She will do a program on tourism in Castle Country in 2017, and how it will affect business in the area.

The presentation will take place at the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center Alumni Room on the campus of USU-Eastern and it will start at 8:00 a.m. and last about one hour. The public is welcome.

Light refreshments will be served at both sessions.