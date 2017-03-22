Lady Dinos slip up against North Sanpete in Region 12 opener

Despite scoring at least one run in five of the seven innings, the Carbon Lady Dinos suffered an 11-6 loss to the North Sanpete Hawks in the Region 12 opener Tuesday afternoon in Mount Pleasant.

Falling 1-0 in the second inning, the Lady Dinos managed to tie North Sanpete with a run of their own in the top of the third. The Hawks scored at least one run in each of the next four innings to capture the five-run win.

Kinley Nelson was hit with the loss on the hill in a solid outing. Pitching all six frames, Nelson recorded seven strikeouts as the Lady Dinos lost for the third time this season.

Kaytlyn Cripps accounted for three of the six runs scored by Carbon by recording two home runs in the loss. Cali Fossat was also potent in the box with a solo home run and a double. Kelsey Sorenson also hit a double as the Lady Dinos combined for 11 hits.

Addelyn Brotherson led North Sanpete in the win with two doubles, and a home run. Catherine Lund also recorded two doubles as the Hawks combined for 17 hits in the region opening win.

Now 7-3 overall, the Lady Dinos will have an opportunity to bounce back on Friday as they play host to the South Sevier Rams. Friday’s game will take place at the Carbon County Fairgrounds event center beginning at 3:30 p.m..