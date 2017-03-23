Carbon School District weekly update features Wellington Elementary

Each week Carbon School District highlights one of their schools and this week’s spotlight is on Wellington Elementary. Principal Stacy Basinger stopped into the Castle Country Radio Stations to inform community members on what her students and faculty are up to.

“We have been doing a March Madness Food Drive throughout the month of March. We’ve been doing a little competition between the classes in an effort to promote helping others in the community and its been fantastic,” said Basinger. This event will end on Friday, March 24 and all donated food items will help restock the shelves at the Carbon County Food Bank.

The school just started fourth quarter which means there is only 45 more days left in the school year. The PTA hosts several activities during the school year and with the end of the school year near they decided to put on a pretty remarkable book fair for the community. “We have our PTA sponsoring a buy one, get one free Book Fair, always a real popular fair because can’t beat buying a book and getting one for free,” stated Basinger. This is a great time for parents to come into the school after hours to stock up on books at affordable prices for their student’s home library.

All of the elementary schools in the Carbon School District will be hosting their own registration day for kindergarten as Basinger reminds Wellington parents, “We have Kindergarten Round-up, it’s the time of year we’re trying to find all of our incoming kindergarteners for next year, to help them be prepared to start in August.” The school will host theirs on Wednesday, April 5 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am and parents need to bring with them their child’s birth certificate as well as proof of immunizations.

Wellington Elementary student body has been busy preparing for their upcoming choir concert. “Our kindergarten through second grade, as well as our musical majors, which is our performance choir of fourth and fifth graders are going to be performing a patriotic show titled Destination America. That’s going to be Thursday, April 6 at 6:30 pm at Carbon High,” said Basinger. This is a free event and open to the enitre community.

There will be a reading event coming up in April that the school will compete against other schools for their chance of winning $529.00, it is being sponsored by the Utah Education Savings Plan. Parents are to keep an eye out for an event flyer coming home with their students in the next few weeks giving further details about the reading event.

To learn more about Wellington Elementary visit their website at http://www.carbonschools.org/Wellington.cfm