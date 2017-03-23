Need help with your utility bills?

The Southeastern Utah H.E.A.T. office in Price is still accepting applications till Tuesday, April 18. Applications are taken by appointment only. To schedule an appointment individuals must call (435) 613-0100 to set it up.

The Home Energy Assistance Target (HEAT) program provides winter home heating assistance and year-round energy crisis assistance for eligible low income households throughout Utah.

Individuals interested in applying for assistance must bring the following information to their appointment:

-Identification (Driver’s License, Utah ID or Birth Certificate)

-Social Security cards for anyone in the household that is over 18 years of age

-A copy of the most recent utility bill from each household’s utility suppliers, or a printout from the utility companies showing what the coldest months’ bills were at the present address

– Proof of ALL income received by all members of your household during previous calendar month

– Proof of medical bills paid during the previous month if you intend to use a medical deduction

– Proof of disability

– Proof of children under six (6) years of age

– Proof of any child support an/or alimony you paid out in the month prior to the month of your appointment

– Additional documentation may also be required

Individuals that would like to see if their household’s income qualifies may visit the income chart at http://www.seualg.utah.gov/humservs/heat.htm