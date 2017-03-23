Taijah Price leads Emery golf to region opening win

The Emery Lady Spartans cruised past the competition for a first place finish in the first golf meet of the regular season Wednesday afternoon in Moab.

The Lady Spartans combined to score 138 points, topping second place Grand’s 120. Manti finished in third with 72 points, followed by Gunnison and San Juan.

Playing with a boot of her left leg, Taijah Price scored a team best 40 points to lead the Lady Spartans in the Modified Stableford system. Sydnee Guymon logged a 36, while both Lainee Jensen and Sydney Timothy finished with 31.

Wednesday marked the start of the fourth official season for Lady Spartans golf. During that time frame the team has yet to lose a region meet. The season unofficially began last week when Emery squared off with Richfield in pre-season dual.