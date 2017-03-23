Get ready for one of biggest events to be held in the Castle Country area coming up on Sunday, April 2, so mark your calendars for the 51st Annual Price Kiwanis Radio Auction. This event is held every year and locals look forward to bidding on services and products that will benefit the Price Kiwanis Club activities they host for local children in the community.

Nick Tatton, Kiwanis member explained what the club is all about, “Our local Kiwanis Club is about 90 plus years old when it was first chartered and its a childrens community service organization. Everything is focused on children’s charities and helping kids. The current president this year is Joe Juliano, hails from the Helper area and works over at Hunter Power Plant.” The organization’s main focus is to give children a chance to grow, learn, experience and succeed.

The main fundraiser the club hosts is their annual radio auction that takes place in the spring. “The radio auction itself has been going on for about 52 years now. The way it works is the Kiwanis members soliciate donations from businesses in the Castle Country area, great businesses that support the radio auction very well. They donate hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of certificates, items and things,” stated Tatton. The proceeds from this event help the club fund the free Kid’s Day in the Park event, as well as the Sub for Santa program and more importantly, educational costs, such as assisting children in need of eyeglasses and hearing aids.

The entire community can participate in the annual radio auction by calling in and placing bids on the services and products donated by local businesses and merchants. The items range from tools, restaurant certificates, beauty certificates, auto detailing, movie tickets, paintings and photography images, there is sure to be something that appeals to everyone. “It starts at 9 o’clock in the morning and goes until we are done, which is usually somewhere around, live off the air, somwhere around 7 or 8 o’clock in the evening. The radio that it is on is Castle Country Radio and thats KRPX The Peak, Kickin Country and KOAL. So they have been the home of that for all of those years. Again, big radio auction for Price Kiwanis on Sunday, April 2nd,” stated Tatton.

If any individuals would like to be apart of the Kiwanis Club and would like to now more about the club may attend their weekly meeting on Thursday evening at 7:30 pm at the Carbon Country Club or contact any current club member.