Thursday, March 23 2017

MAIL BAG:

FOR SALE:

2005 Craftsman DYT 4000 Riding Mower, 24 HP, 48″ deck/3 blades, Model #917.275703 Comes with snowplow, wheel weights, and chains. It does need a battery. Asking $600, if interested please call 637-4088

FOR SALE:

1990 Cadillac Eldorado, runs good, has 178,000 miles plus, asking $500, located in Castle Dale. Please call 749-0575 if interested

FOR SALE:

A 6 bedroom, 3 bath home that is 3100 square feet sitting on .56 acres. The home as been completely renovated interior and fully landscaped exterior. It is move-in ready! Asking $234,900. Call Jason or Cassie at 687-5726.

FOR SALE:

(4) Big O A/T Big Foot tires size LT285/75R16 tires and 4 chrome 8 lug wheels Tires and wheels were on a 2001 Ford F-250 $350.00 (set of 4). For information call or text 650-4082 pictures can also be sent.

FOR SALE:

215/50 17 Tires are like new, might have 500 miles on them, Wheels are universal after market, will fit Ford or Chrysler and possibly more makes. $600 OBO

4 tires size 195/70/14, 80% thread, asking $125.00 OBO

2005 Chrysler Sebring Convertible, good Condition, $2900 OBO

Please call 650-8282

FOR SALE:

4 – tires size 235/65/17 in great shape. Call 748-2954 to make an offer, if there is no answer please leave a message.

FOR SALE:

Dinette set. A round table with four chairs. $100

Corner piece computer desk with enough room for scanner, printer and files. $35.

Call 630-4912

FREE:

100 bales of dusty / Moldy hay for give away. It would be good for a garden spot. 435-650-1156

FOR SALE:

Computer desk

computer running windows xp acer aspire one note book running windows 8 $50.

Springfield armory 45 holster 3 magazines and hard case 500$

Please call 630 4989

FREE:

Hay for giveaway – has sections of mold in it and I’m not comfortable feeding to my horses. Would be fine for goats, etc. Located in Miller Creek. Call Linda at 637-5685 – if no answer leave a message and I’ll get back to you.

FOR SALE:

Good used Kenmore Dishwasher $100, please call 435-650-9977

FOR SALE:

Jungled themed round baby bouncer w/lights & music and it’s in excellent condition asking $40 OBO

Pink baby walker in fair condition asking $15 OBO

Please call or text 820-6636

LOOKING FOR:

for someone to clean up leaves, tree branches etc. Call 630-3233. Would like bids.

PHONE CALLS:

FOR SALE:

3 bedroom home in Orangeville on large lot for rent or sale, it also has a metal building, fruit trees, workshop. Asking $600 a month for rent or $78,000. For more information please call 749-9837

LOOKING FOR:

A good used pickup that is gas, no more than ½ ton, automatic

Sewing machine

Stroller

Small dog

FOR SALE:

1994 Dodge Dakota truck that needs engine

Homemade stools and jewelry

Please call 749-0706