Emery drops nail-biter to Union in non-league action

Despite registering five hits throughout the contest, the Emery Spartans were unable to plate a run in a 1-0 setback to the Union Cougars Thursday afternoon in Castle Dale.

Meeting Union in a non-region tilt for the second time this season, the Spartans left a total of five runners on base throughout the game. The win for Union gives them a sweep of the season set as the remain the only team to beat Emery through the first 10 games of the season.

Union’s Cole Bertoch scored the game’s only run as Gage Roberts connected on a single in the third inning. Union produced only three more hits the rest of the way as they improved to 5-5 on the season.

Zac Jorgensen was charged with the loss on the hill despite a stellar pitching performance. Finishing all seven innings, Jorgensen allowed just four hits and one earned run. Jorgensen also recorded 11 K’s, and did not walk a single batter.

Easton Rohrer pitched a complete game shutout for the Cougars, striking out eight and allowing just five hits. Rohrer proved to be consistent throughout the game, walking just two batters as his defense played error free baseball.

While hits came at a premium for the Spartans, Race Nielsen finished a perfect 3-3 at the plate with three singles. Senior Logan Labrum ended 2-3, recording two singles.

Now 8-2 overall, the Spartans will take the rest of the week off before returning to the field on Tuesday against Grand on the road. Emery was originally scheduled to meet Delta on Friday, but the non-region contest was canceled due to water on the field.