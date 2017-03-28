Amy Jean Timothy Cave – March 23 2017

Amy Jean Timothy Cave, daughter of Paula & Gene Jacquez, passed away on March 23, 2017.

Amy was born in Price, Utah on April 15, 1974. She married Russell Dee Cave on December 5, 1992 and they have two beautiful daughters, Carson (age 18) and Kaitlyn (age 16).

Amy was the life of the party. She loved camping and her stories, while not always appropriate in mixed company, illuminated the campfire. She loved music and could often be found dancing with the music blaring. She was family to everyone she met and had a heart so big, she was the first to offer love and support to anyone in need, but “suck it up buttercup”. She was an avid sports lover, a big Earnhardt Jr. fan, and queen of the middle finger. She loved the work she did with her children at Sally Mauro Elementary. She graduated from East Carbon High School in 1992 and was a proud Viking. Amy maintained dear friendships with her high school friends and fellow athletes. She brought sunshine and joy to everyone who knew her and she will be dearly missed. God Bless America and the Pittsburgh Steelers! Cha Cha Cha!

Amy is survived by her husband, Russell; daughters, Carson Jeanne and Kaitlyn Diane; parents, Gene and Paula Jacquez; parents-in-law, David and Mildred Cave; sister, Jennifer (Joey) Aragon; brother, Cass (Gina) Timothy; brother, Jacob (John) Jacquez; sister, Diane (Steven) Dyches; sister, Christina (Tyler) Pilliod; sister, Mary Elizabeth; sister, Lori (Stephen) Cave; sister, Johna (Keith) Garner; sister, Stacy (Scott) Berggren; sister, Lisa (Jerry) Clark; brother, Robert (Nancie) Cave; and many loving nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Shane Lindsay Timothy.

Funeral service will be held at Mitchell Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Family will receive friends at Mitchell Funeral Home Monday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Tuesday one hour prior to service. Interment, Cliffview Cemetery, Price. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Amy online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.