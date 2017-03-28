Ben Arvel Hansen – March 24 2017

Ben Arvel Hansen, age 96, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on March 24, 2017.

He was born October 5, 1920 in Sunnyside, Utah to Ben and Liza Rasmussen Hansen. At an early age his family moved to Elmo which became his home.

He married Georgena Lofley on December 21, 1946 in Elmo, Utah and they were later sealed for time and eternity on November 28, 1955 in the Manti Temple.

Ben is a veteran of World War II serving in the Philippines. He sought work in the local coal mines but his greatest love was his farm. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in two Bishoprics as well as many other church positions where he especially enjoyed working with the youth.

Survived by his wife of 70 years, Georgena Hansen; children, Arvel B., Arven D., Joy (Steve) Barton, Gayleen (Kelly) Sparks; granddaughters, Dana, Jessie (Brock) Fausett, Sandy (Wes) Jolly, Alissa (Jared) Alger, Kellie (Jason) Holbrook, Jocelyn (Miles) Stirewalt, Kaysha; great grandchildren, Conner, Colin, Gavin, Tess, Claire, Ashlyn, Kaylee, Chloe, Luke, Jaklynn, Brigham, Hannah; brother, Glen (Coleen); sister, Verda Minchey.

Tribute service, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 12:30 p.m., Elmo LDS Ward with military honors to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Elmo Town Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.