Monday, March 27 2017

MAIL BAG:
LOOKING FOR:
Small Tent Trailer please call 472-1446
LOOKING FOR:
16” western saddle, please call 299-1229
FOR SALE:
2012 Dodge Ram 1500. Loaded. 62,000 miles. Shortbed Crew Cab. 5.7 Hemi Engine. Back up camera. Running boards. Tow Package. $26,800. Please call 749-4108
FOR SALE:
Frigidaire upright freezer. 6 foot 24 inches high, 24 inches wide. 5 shelves in freezer, 6 shelves in door. $350. In great shape. Please call 630-7160
FOR SALE:
2003 Yamaha Wolverine ATV 4×4. $1800 OBO. Please call 801-360-9103
FOR SALE:
Pine TV Stand. Fits 32-40 inch TV. $100 OBO please call 435-299-1229
PHONE CALLS:
FOR SALE:
1973 Ford 1 ton dually, flat bed that dumps asking $1200 please call 637-2919
FOR SALE OR RENT:
3 bedroom home on large lot in Orangeville at 115 South 100 East asking $78,000 or $500 per month. For more information please call 749-9837
FOR SALE:
Set of nice black & glass end tables for $100 for both. Please call 299-2098
FOR SALE:
Utility trailer/4 wheeler trailer, w/jack & spare tire, has 2” ball, LED lighting, mesh deck, tip to load 4 wheelers. Asking $700, for more information call 650-5555