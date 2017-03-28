Tuesday, March 28 2017

MAIL BAG:

LOOKING FOR:

Small Tent Trailer please call 472-1446

LOOKING FOR:

16” western saddle, please call 299-1229

FOR SALE:

2012 Dodge Ram 1500. Loaded. 62,000 miles. Shortbed Crew Cab. 5.7 Hemi Engine. Back up camera. Running boards. Tow Package. $26,800. Please call 749-4108

FOR SALE:

Frigidaire upright freezer. 6 foot 24 inches high, 24 inches wide. 5 shelves in freezer, 6 shelves in door. $350. In great shape. Please call 630-7160

FOR SALE:

2003 Yamaha Wolverine ATV 4×4. $1800 OBO. Please call 801-360-9103

FOR SALE:

Pine TV Stand. Fits 32-40 inch TV. $100 OBO please call 435-299-1229

PHONE CALLS:

LOOKING FOR:

Clothes Dryer please call 650-2854 or 637-2752

FOR SALE:

Baby high chair $10

Firewood

Please call 637-1952 or 630-7575

FOR SALE:

4 – 15” Toyota stock rims for $60, please call 472-3077