USU-Eastern baseball drops three of four to Southern Idaho

The USU-Eastern Eagles baseball team finished 1-3 against the College of Southern Idaho in Scenic West Athletic Conference play over the weekend on the road in Twin Falls.

Looking to rebound after suffering a four game sweep at the hands of Southern Nevada the previous week, the Eagles won the first game of the set 4-3 in a defensive thriller. Following the win, USU-Eastern the suffered three straight losses to close out the road trip.

Sophomore Zac Lundell earned the win from the mound in Friday’s victory by using solid six inning performance. Allowing seven hits throughout the game, Lundell gave up just one earned run and recorded eight strikeouts. Jordan Raab closed out the contest to help preserve the win.

After giving up three runs in the first inning, the Eagles were still in search of their first score of the contest entering the fifth. The Eagles scored all four of their runs to capture the lead in the top half of the inning. Freshman Jesse Rowley helped pace the offense with a two RBI single, scoring Mitch Kay and Austin Pitcher.

Despite the win in Friday’s opener, the Eagles were blanked in the second game of the double-header, falling 1-0. The team closed out the weekend on Saturday with two more losses, falling 4-2 and 7-2.

The Eagles now sit 4-12 in conference, which puts them one game behind Colorado Northwestern for fourth in the Scenic West Athletic Conference standings. Trailing CSI by just three games for second place, the Eagles will enter their only bye week of the conference season.

In the midst of a brutal 16 game road swing, the Eagles will return to the field on Friday, April 7 as they travel to Rangely for a four game set against Colorado Northwestern. The next home game is scheduled for April 21 against Southern Nevada.